23 May 2026
EN

Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale

World football
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23 May 2026 13:14
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Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale

The main intrigue of the 38th and final round of the Italian Serie A season centres around the race for Champions League qualification.

As reported by İdman.Biz, "Inter" have already secured the Serie A title, while "Napoli" have guaranteed themselves a top-four finish. The remaining two Champions League spots will be contested by "Milan", "Roma", "Como" and "Juventus".

Ahead of the final round, "Milan" and "Roma" are level on 70 points, while "Como" and "Juventus" both sit on 68. All four decisive fixtures in the battle for the top four will kick off simultaneously, ensuring the suspense lasts until the final moments of the season.

"Verona" vs "Roma"

"Roma" head into the final round in the strongest position. A victory over already relegated "Verona" would guarantee the Romans a return to the Champions League. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have hit top form in the closing stages of the campaign and secured a 2-0 victory over "Lazio" in the Rome derby last weekend thanks to a brace from Gianluca Mancini.

"Milan" vs "Cagliari"

"Milan" also have their fate entirely in their own hands. A win over "Cagliari" at San Siro would secure Champions League football for the Rossoneri. In the previous round, Milan defeated "Genoa" 2-1 to climb back into third place. They remain above "Roma" due to superior tie-break criteria.

"Torino" vs "Juventus"

"Juventus" complicated their own fight for a top-four finish after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to "Fiorentina" in Round 37. The result dropped the Turin giants to sixth place, meaning they now need to beat "Torino" and hope at least one of their rivals drops points.

The match also carries huge historical significance as the Derby della Mole. The upcoming encounter will be the 214th official derby between "Torino" and "Juventus". In official meetings, Juventus hold the advantage with 96 victories compared to Torino’s 56, while 61 matches have ended in draws.

"Cremonese" vs "Como"

"Como" have enjoyed an outstanding season, but Cesc Fabregas’ side must beat "Cremonese" and hope either "Milan" or "Roma" fail to win in order to qualify for the Champions League.

The situation is complicated by the fact that their opponents are also fighting for survival. "Cremonese" need a victory to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation from Serie A.

Serie A Round 38 schedule (Baku time)

22 May

"Fiorentina" vs "Atalanta" – 1:1

23 May

"Bologna" vs "Inter" – 20:00
"Lazio" vs "Pisa" – 22:45

24 May

"Parma" vs "Sassuolo" – 17:00
"Napoli" vs "Udinese" – 20:00
"Milan" vs "Cagliari" – 22:45
"Cremonese" vs "Como" – 22:45
"Verona" vs "Roma" – 22:45
"Lecce" vs "Genoa" – 22:45
"Torino" vs "Juventus" – 22:45

Serie A standings before Round 38

1. "Inter" – 86
2. "Napoli" – 73
3. "Milan" – 70
4. "Roma" – 70
5. "Como" – 68
6. "Juventus" – 68
7. "Atalanta" – 58
8. "Bologna" – 55
9. "Lazio" – 51
10. "Udinese" – 50
11. "Sassuolo" – 49
12. "Torino" – 44
13. "Parma" – 42
14. "Fiorentina" – 41
15. "Genoa" – 41
16. "Cagliari" – 40
17. "Lecce" – 35
18. "Cremonese" – 34
19. "Verona" – 21
20. "Pisa" – 18.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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