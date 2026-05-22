22 May 2026
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Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Azerbaijan football
News
22 May 2026 09:37
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Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus has confirmed his departure from Al Nassr after guiding the club to the Saudi Pro League title, İdman.Biz reöprts.

The announcement came after Al Nassr’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Damac FC in the final round of the season on Thursday, a result that secured top spot for the Riyadh side.

“I came here to help Cristiano and this club win, and we achieved incredible things together,” Jesus said after the match. “Now it is time for me to leave.”

The 71-year-old coach also fuelled speculation over a possible return to Turkish football, where he previously managed Fenerbahce during the 2022/23 season.

“Perhaps I still have unfinished business at Fenerbahce,” Jesus admitted. “Can the fans start dreaming? Yes, they can. There has already been interest. Not only Fenerbahce, but another Turkish club also made me an offer.”

He added that two of Turkey’s traditional “big three” clubs — Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas — had approached him, though he declined to reveal the identity of the second club.

Jesus arrived in Saudi Arabia with the ambition of building a title-winning side around Cristiano Ronaldo and helped Al Nassr reclaim domestic supremacy in a highly competitive campaign.

Idman.Biz
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