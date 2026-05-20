Neftchi discover potential UEFA Conference League qualifying opponents

The Baku side have learned a large part of their possible opposition ahead of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League first qualifying round draw.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Neftchi PFK will enter the UEFA Conference League from the first qualifying round after securing fourth place in the Misli Premier League with one match still to play.

The Azerbaijani club, who hold a UEFA coefficient of 6.500, are expected to be among the seeded teams for the opening qualifying round. As a result, Neftchi have already discovered 17 of their 26 potential opponents ahead of the draw scheduled for 16 June.

The possible rivals currently include Liepāja, Ilves, Inter Turku, UE Santa Coloma, Connah's Quay Nomads, Penybont, Caernarfon Town, Bohemians, Stjarnan, Europa FC, Malisheva, Yelimay, Hegelmann, Runavík, Glentoran, Marsaxlokk and Nõmme Kalju.

Neftchi officially confirmed their place in next season’s competition after guaranteeing a top-four finish in the domestic league. The first qualifying round matches are due to take place on 9 and 16 July.