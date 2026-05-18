Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

Antoine Griezmann delivered an emotional apology to Atletico Madrid supporters during his farewell ceremony after the club’s final home match of the season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the French forward addressed fans on the pitch and reflected on his controversial move to FC Barcelona in 2019, admitting he regretted the decision to leave the Madrid side.

“Please forgive me. I was young and I made a mistake by joining Barcelona,” Griezmann said in an emotional speech. “I did not understand the love I had here. I realised my mistake and did everything possible to come back and enjoy this club again. I did not win La Liga or the Champions League, but your love is more important.”

The 35-year-old was given a heartfelt send-off by Atletico supporters, who unveiled a giant banner in tribute to the striker inside the stadium. After the match, Griezmann also received commemorative gifts from the club in recognition of his contribution across two spells in Madrid.

The France international stood on the pitch alongside his wife and four children during the ceremony, with many supporters visibly emotional as one of the club’s modern icons prepared to say goodbye.

Griezmann initially left Atletico for Barcelona in a €120 million transfer, but struggled to fully establish himself at the Catalan club before returning to Diego Simeone’s side. Over the years, he rebuilt his relationship with Atletico fans and became one of the most important players of the Simeone era.

Tags: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, La Liga, Diego Simeone, French football