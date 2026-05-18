Columbus Crew have dismissed head coach Henrik Rydstrom following a poor run of results in Major League Soccer.

The MLS club confirmed the decision on their official website, with general manager Issa Tall announcing that the 50-year-old had been relieved of his duties. Assistant coach Laurent Courtois will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

The club are home to Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzade, who joined Columbus Crew as part of the organisation’s long-term development plans. The midfielder is regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s promising young footballers and has been closely followed by supporters back home since his move to the United States.

Columbus Crew have endured a difficult start to the MLS campaign and currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with 13 points from 14 matches. The club’s management are now hoping that a change in leadership can revive their season and improve results in the coming weeks.