18 May 2026
EN

Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Henrik Rydstrom

World football
News
18 May 2026 09:37
49
Columbus Crew part ways with head coach Henrik Rydstrom

Columbus Crew have dismissed head coach Henrik Rydstrom following a poor run of results in Major League Soccer.

The MLS club confirmed the decision on their official website, with general manager Issa Tall announcing that the 50-year-old had been relieved of his duties. Assistant coach Laurent Courtois will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

The club are home to Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzade, who joined Columbus Crew as part of the organisation’s long-term development plans. The midfielder is regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s promising young footballers and has been closely followed by supporters back home since his move to the United States.

Columbus Crew have endured a difficult start to the MLS campaign and currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with 13 points from 14 matches. The club’s management are now hoping that a change in leadership can revive their season and improve results in the coming weeks.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Florent Malouda’s son enjoying life at Sabah after Azerbaijan double triumph
17:17
World football

Florent Malouda’s son enjoying life at Sabah after Azerbaijan double triumph

Young French midfielder Aaran Malouda says he loves Baku and received congratulations from family and former teammates after successful season
Andrea Maldera becomes first foreign head coach of Ukraine national team
16:37
World football

Andrea Maldera becomes first foreign head coach of Ukraine national team

Former Roberto De Zerbi assistant takes charge as Ukraine begin new chapter
Liverpool join Newcastle in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara
15:37
World football

Liverpool join Newcastle in race for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

Premier League clubs intensify pursuit of highly rated Senegal international ahead of summer window

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

Deschamps backs Mbappe amid growing scrutiny over Real Madrid situation
10:51
World football

Deschamps backs Mbappe amid growing scrutiny over Real Madrid situation

France manager insists the forward remains fully committed despite reports of tension at the Spanish giants
Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans
10:12
World football

Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans

Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly value the Brazilian forward at around €40 million as interest grows across Europe

Most read

Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager
16 May 09:26
World football

Jose Mourinho ‘99.9 per cent agreed’ to become new Real Madrid manager

Portuguese coach tipped to take charge amid growing dressing-room tensions at the Bernabeu
Arsenal host relegated Burnley while Manchester City face Bournemouth test
16 May 17:59
World football

Arsenal host relegated Burnley while Manchester City face Bournemouth test

Mikel Arteta’s side hold a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions with two rounds remaining
Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona
16 May 15:43
World football

Official: Robert Lewandowski announces departure from Barcelona

Veteran striker leaves Catalan giants after trophy-filled four-year spell
Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager
16 May 12:31
World football

Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager

Former Spain midfielder expected to be unveiled after FA Cup final