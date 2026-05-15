Kyrgyz MMA fighter dies while rescuing schoolgirls from lake - PHOTO

Kyrgyz MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliyev has tragically died after attempting to rescue two schoolgirls from drowning in Lake Issyk-Kul.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident took place near the village of Baktuu-Dolonotu in Kyrgyzstan. According to local reports, the girls got into difficulty in the water during strong waves, prompting Jeenaliyev and two friends to rush to help them.

The children were successfully rescued, but the fighter himself was unable to make it back to shore.

Jeenaliyev was 30 years old. During his professional MMA career, he recorded two wins and two defeats in four fights.

The Kyrgyz fighter made his last professional appearance in August 2019 at the Gorilla Fighting 16 event in Astrakhan, where he lost to Russian fighter Makkasharip Zaynukov. Earlier in his career, Jeenaliyev also competed at events in Moscow, Tolyatti and Nazran.

His death has sparked an outpouring of condolences from members of the regional MMA community, with many paying tribute to his actions in attempting to save the lives of the two girls.