11 May 2026
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Full fight card confirmed for UFC event in Baku

MMA
News
11 May 2026 16:05
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Full fight card confirmed for UFC event in Baku

The full preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night event in Baku on 27 June has now been confirmed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the main event of the evening will see Rafael Fiziev face Manuel Torres in a lightweight bout. Meanwhile, the preliminary card will include six fights, among them Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov taking on Mateus Camilo.

According to MMA sources, the preliminary card currently includes the following match-ups:

Heavyweight: Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune
Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev
Light heavyweight: Julius Walker vs Abdul-Rakhman Yahyaev
Bantamweight: Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto
Welterweight: Daniil Donchenko vs Andreas Gustafsson
Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs Mateus Camilo

The final running order of the bouts could still change closer to the event.

The current main card for UFC Baku includes the following fights:

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres
Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev
Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson
Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Abusupiyan Magomedov

The UFC event in Baku is scheduled to take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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