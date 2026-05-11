Full fight card confirmed for UFC event in Baku

The full preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night event in Baku on 27 June has now been confirmed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the main event of the evening will see Rafael Fiziev face Manuel Torres in a lightweight bout. Meanwhile, the preliminary card will include six fights, among them Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov taking on Mateus Camilo.

According to MMA sources, the preliminary card currently includes the following match-ups:

Heavyweight: Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune

Middleweight: Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev

Light heavyweight: Julius Walker vs Abdul-Rakhman Yahyaev

Bantamweight: Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto

Welterweight: Daniil Donchenko vs Andreas Gustafsson

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov vs Mateus Camilo

The final running order of the bouts could still change closer to the event.

The current main card for UFC Baku includes the following fights:

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres

Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson

Middleweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Abusupiyan Magomedov

The UFC event in Baku is scheduled to take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena.