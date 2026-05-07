8 May 2026
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Islam Makhachev urges Aleksandar Rakic to fight at historic UFC Belgrade event

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7 May 2026 16:20
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Islam Makhachev urges Aleksandar Rakic to fight at historic UFC Belgrade event

Islam Makhachev has encouraged Aleksandar Rakic to compete at the upcoming UFC event in Belgrade following the organisation’s announcement that it will stage a tournament in the Serbian capital, İdman.Biz reports.

The reigning UFC champion recorded a voice message for Rakic shortly after news of the event became public.

“I heard the news — UFC is coming to Serbia. You need to fight on this card,” Makhachev said. “The new generation looks up to you. Train hard, be as ready as possible and beat somebody. See you soon.”

Rakic currently competes under the Austrian flag in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, although he was born into a Serbian family and remains one of the most recognisable MMA figures connected to the Balkans.

The 34-year-old light heavyweight has endured a difficult run in recent years and is currently on a four-fight losing streak dating back to May 2022. Despite the setbacks, Rakic remains a respected name in the division because of his previous victories over several top-ranked opponents and his reputation as one of Europe’s leading MMA athletes.

The planned UFC event in Belgrade is expected to become a landmark moment for mixed martial arts in the region, with strong local interest already building around the possibility of Serbian and Balkan fighters appearing on the card.

Idman.Biz
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