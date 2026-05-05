UFC confirms return to Azerbaijan with Fight Night Baku headlined by Fiziev

The world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, Ultimate Fighting Championship, has officially announced its long-anticipated return to Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.Biz, UFC Fight Night Baku will take place on 27 June at the National Gymnastics Arena, marking a major event for combat sports in the region.

In the main event, Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev, known as “Ataman”, will take on Manuel Torres in a five-round lightweight bout. Fiziev, currently ranked 11th in the division, will aim to use his elite striking skills to secure a victory on home soil and re-enter title contention. His opponent Torres boasts a perfect finishing rate in the UFC, with all his wins coming by knockout.

The co-main event will feature rising star Sharabutdin Magomedov against the explosive Michel Pereira in a middleweight clash expected to deliver high entertainment value.

The event is set to attract global attention, with UFC Fight Night Baku scheduled for live broadcast across international platforms and anticipated to reach millions of viewers worldwide. Local fans will also have the chance to witness the action live in the Azerbaijani capital, underlining the country’s growing role as a host for major international sporting events.