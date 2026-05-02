Strickland launches fresh rant at Chimaev and UFC restrictions ahead of clash

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has delivered another outspoken tirade aimed at division title-holder Khamzat Chimaev and the promotion’s recent restrictions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the two fighters are scheduled to meet on 10 May at UFC 328, a bout that has already generated significant tension in the build-up.

Strickland took to social media platform X to criticise the UFC’s handling of pre-fight arrangements, including the cancellation of a traditional face-off and what he described as limitations imposed on communication and training camps. His comments also included inflammatory remarks directed at his opponent, further escalating the rivalry ahead of fight night.

The American has built a reputation for his unfiltered approach outside the cage, and this latest outburst adds another layer of intrigue to a contest that could have major implications in the middleweight division. With Chimaev currently holding the title, the upcoming bout represents a key opportunity for Strickland to reclaim championship status.