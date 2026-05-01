Lamine Yamal ruled out for up to seven weeks with injury

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal is set to be sidelined for up to seven weeks after suffering a significant injury.

According to İdman.Biz, medical examinations have confirmed that the talented forward will require an extended recovery period. Due to the high risk of aggravating the injury, both Barcelona and the Spanish national team have opted for a cautious approach.

Neither the club nor the national team coaching staff are willing to rush the 16-year-old back into action before he is fully fit. As a result, Yamal is expected to miss a number of key fixtures over the next two months.

The youngster has been one of the standout performers for Barcelona this season, earning regular minutes and drawing widespread praise for his maturity and creativity in attack. His absence will be a blow to the team at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Yamal has also become an important figure for Spain, further underlining the significance of managing his workload carefully at such an early stage of his career.