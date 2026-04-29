Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed an ambitious vision for the future of UD Almeria, suggesting the signing of Casemiro if the club secures promotion to La Liga.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Ronaldo, who owns a 25 per cent stake in the Spanish side, believes the team will need experienced, winning players to establish themselves in the top flight. Currently sitting second in Spain’s second division with 67 points, Almeria remain firmly in the race for automatic promotion.

Ronaldo’s proposal is closely linked to his past success with the Brazilian midfielder, with whom he enjoyed a highly successful spell at Real Madrid CF. The Portuguese forward sees Casemiro as a central figure in the club’s long-term project and a player capable of raising Almeria’s international profile.

The 34-year-old midfielder, currently playing for Manchester City FC, is set to become a free agent in June. He has impressed this season in the Premier League with nine goals and two assists, attracting interest from several clubs, including Inter Miami CF and Al Nassr FC.

A return to Spain could appeal to Casemiro ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering both a familiar competitive environment and the chance to take on a leadership role in an ambitious and growing project at Almeria.