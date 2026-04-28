28 April 2026
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Rummenigge highlights Harry Kane’s evolving role at Bayern Munich

World football
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28 April 2026 16:11
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Rummenigge highlights Harry Kane’s evolving role at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Harry Kane is taking on a more creative role within the team, reflecting a shift in the club’s attacking approach.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing T-Online, Rummenigge explained that Kane is no longer operating solely as a traditional centre-forward. “He used to be a classic striker who scored a lot of goals. But now he plays more like a playmaker, dropping deeper into midfield and using his precise long passes to put Michael Olise and Luis Diaz into scoring positions. This is very important for our style of play,” he said.

The tactical adjustment comes as Bayern continue to evolve under their current system, placing greater emphasis on fluid attacking movement and link-up play. Kane’s ability to combine goalscoring with creative distribution has added a new dimension to the Bundesliga champions’ forward line.

Since joining FC Bayern Munich in August 2023, Kane has maintained outstanding form. The England international has scored 53 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances this season, underlining his continued impact at the highest level.

According to Transfermarkt, the striker’s market value is estimated at €65 million, while his contract with Bayern runs until June 2027.

Idman.Biz
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