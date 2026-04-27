River Plate extend remarkable sell-out streak with 105th consecutive full house - VIDEO

Argentine giants River Plate have reached a rare milestone in world football, recording a 105th consecutive sell-out at their home stadium, İdman.Biz reports.

The latest full house came during the Superclasico against fierce rivals Boca Juniors, when more than 85,000 fans packed the Mas Monumental. The fixture once again showcased the intensity and scale of one of football’s most iconic rivalries.

The sustained run of sold-out matches underlines River Plate’s exceptional fan loyalty and consistent matchday demand, even by South American standards. In an era where attendance figures fluctuate across many leagues, the Buenos Aires club continue to set a benchmark for engagement and atmosphere.

The spectacle created by supporters during the derby, including coordinated displays and relentless backing throughout the match, drew widespread coverage from international media and reinforced the global appeal of Argentine football culture.

With this streak, River Plate continue to extend their own record, further cementing the club’s reputation for unmatched home support and one of the most electrifying stadium environments in the sport.