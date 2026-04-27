Fenerbahce fan destroys TV after heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray - VIDEO

A Fenerbahce supporter has gone viral after smashing his television in frustration following his side’s 3-0 defeat to rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

As reported by İdman.Biz, footage circulating on social media shows the angry fan punching his TV before throwing it out of a window onto the street below. The incident reflects the intensity of emotions surrounding one of Turkey’s fiercest football rivalries.

The result has significant implications in the title race, with Fenerbahce now trailing league leaders Galatasaray by seven points. After 31 rounds, Galatasaray sit top of the table with 74 points, while Fenerbahce remain second on 67.

Derby defeats between the Istanbul giants often carry major sporting and psychological weight, and this latest loss appears to have heightened tensions among supporters as the season enters its decisive phase.

While such reactions are extreme, they underline the passion and pressure that define football culture in Turkey, particularly in matches of this magnitude.