27 April 2026
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Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

World football
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27 April 2026 11:12
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Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Neymar has attracted attention in Brazil after failing to attend a scheduled Santos training session without providing any explanation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing ESPN Brazil, the club are currently attempting to establish the player’s whereabouts, with officials in contact with the forward’s representatives. No official reason has yet been given for his absence.

The unexpected no-show has quickly become a talking point in Brazilian football, particularly given Neymar’s high-profile return to Santos and the expectations surrounding his role at the club. His fitness, availability and long-term future have remained under close scrutiny following recent injury setbacks and limited game time.

Santos have not issued a formal statement beyond confirming internal efforts to clarify the situation. It remains unclear whether the incident is linked to a personal matter, a disciplinary issue or a potential development regarding the player’s future.

Further updates are expected once the club receive clarity from Neymar’s camp.

Idman.Biz
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