25 April 2026
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FIFA dismisses proposal to replace Iran with Italy at World Cup

World football
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25 April 2026 13:48
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FIFA dismisses proposal to replace Iran with Italy at World Cup

Governing body rejects political suggestion as qualification rules remain unchanged

FIFA has no plans to replace Iran national football team with Italy national football team at the upcoming World Cup, reaffirming its commitment to established qualification rules, İdman.Biz reports.

The statement follows a proposal put forward by Paolo Zampolli, a special envoy linked to Donald Trump, who suggested that four-time world champions Italy could be granted a place at the tournament despite failing to qualify. The idea, however, has not gained traction within FIFA.

The issue comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and its relations with the United States and Israel, which have raised questions in some quarters about the team’s participation. Despite this, officials in Tehran have indicated that the national side is preparing for the tournament as normal and expects to compete without restrictions.

FIFA has consistently maintained that sporting merit remains the sole pathway to qualification, and any deviation from this principle would undermine the integrity of the competition. With the expanded 2026 World Cup set to feature 48 teams, the governing body is keen to avoid political interference in team selection.

Idman.Biz
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