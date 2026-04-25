25 April 2026
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Lampard linked with Premier League return as Crystal Palace consider change

World football
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25 April 2026 17:00
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Lampard linked with Premier League return as Crystal Palace consider change

Coventry success puts former England midfielder in frame for Selhurst Park role

Frank Lampard could be set for a return to the Premier League at the end of the season, with Crystal Palace reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner, İdman.Biz reports.

According to TEAMtalk, the London club are assessing managerial options ahead of the summer, with uncertainty surrounding Glasner’s future. Palace currently sit in mid-table and could opt for changes as part of a wider reset.

Lampard’s candidacy has gained momentum following his impressive spell at Coventry City, where he has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking charge in November 2024. Under his leadership, the club secured promotion to the Premier League by finishing top of the Championship, ending a 25-year absence from the top flight.

The achievement has significantly enhanced Lampard’s managerial reputation, particularly after mixed spells at Chelsea and Everton. A move to Palace would represent another opportunity for the former England international to re-establish himself at the highest level of English football.

With the summer approaching, Palace are expected to make a decision on their managerial situation, and Lampard remains firmly among the leading contenders should a vacancy arise.

Idman.Biz
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