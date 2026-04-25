25 April 2026
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Ronaldo’s former chef reveals strict diet behind Portugal star’s longevity

World football
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25 April 2026 16:12
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Ronaldo’s former chef reveals strict diet behind Portugal star’s longevity

Sugar-free regime and simple meals key to maintaining peak performance

The former personal chef of Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Barone, has shared new details about the nutrition plan that has helped the Portugal captain sustain elite performance levels well into his late career.

According to İdman.Biz, Ronaldo follows a carefully balanced diet built entirely around healthy, natural products, with one strict rule at its core — the complete elimination of sugar. The approach reflects the forward’s long-standing commitment to fitness and recovery, widely regarded as one of the key factors behind his longevity at the highest level.

His daily routine begins with a simple breakfast of avocado, coffee and eggs. Lunch typically consists of either chicken or fish, always accompanied by vegetables. Rather than relying on traditional sources such as pasta or bread, carbohydrates are obtained naturally through vegetables, with refined flour products entirely excluded from his diet.

Dinner is lighter, usually featuring fish or lean meat alongside vegetables, allowing for optimal digestion and recovery. The structured plan mirrors modern sports science principles, focusing on clean nutrition and consistency to maintain peak physical condition.

Idman.Biz
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