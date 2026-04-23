Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Al-Nassr reaching the final of the AFC Champions League Two following a convincing semi-final victory.

According to Idman.Biz, the Saudi side defeated Al-Ahli 5:1 to secure their place in the decisive match. Ronaldo played 78 minutes but did not register a goal or assist in the encounter.

After the game, the 41-year-old forward addressed fans on social media platform X, writing: “Proud of the team. The final awaits!” His message reflected the positive mood within the squad after a strong collective performance.

Al-Nassr will now face Gamba Osaka in the final, which is scheduled to take place on May 16. The club will be aiming to cap off their continental campaign with a major trophy.

Ronaldo has been a key figure for the team this season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, underlining his continued influence despite his age.