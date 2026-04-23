23 April 2026
EN

Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final

World football
News
23 April 2026 17:59
13
Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Al-Nassr reaching the final of the AFC Champions League Two following a convincing semi-final victory.

According to Idman.Biz, the Saudi side defeated Al-Ahli 5:1 to secure their place in the decisive match. Ronaldo played 78 minutes but did not register a goal or assist in the encounter.

After the game, the 41-year-old forward addressed fans on social media platform X, writing: “Proud of the team. The final awaits!” His message reflected the positive mood within the squad after a strong collective performance.

Al-Nassr will now face Gamba Osaka in the final, which is scheduled to take place on May 16. The club will be aiming to cap off their continental campaign with a major trophy.

Ronaldo has been a key figure for the team this season, scoring 26 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, underlining his continued influence despite his age.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit
16:27
World football

Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit

Italian coach shifts prediction following quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich
Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves
15:53
World football

Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves

Defender and forward both suffer hamstring issues during La Liga clash
Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading
14:34
World football

Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading - PHOTO

16-year-old winger takes next step in youth career under spotlight at north London club
TV pundit questions Yamal’s professionalism after injury against Celta
11:43
World football

TV pundit questions Yamal’s professionalism after injury against Celta - PHOTO

Furlancich links Barcelona teenager’s fitness issue to lifestyle concerns
Real Madrid weigh loan move for teenage midfielder Mastantuono
09:27
World football

Real Madrid weigh loan move for teenage midfielder Mastantuono

Club keen to protect development of Argentine prospect amid limited game time at the Bernabeu

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
22 April 15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media

Most read

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model
21 April 09:58
World football

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward hopes to follow in footsteps of Inter Miami captain
Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers
21 April 17:58
Formula 1

Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers

Authorities warn of potential criminal cases over undeclared income
Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
22 April 15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media
Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League
21 April 15:52
World football

Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Rescheduled fixtures from matchweek 34 set to shape title race and European battle