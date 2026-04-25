25 April 2026
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Azerbaijan U-20 step up preparations for 2027 World Cup - PHOTO

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25 April 2026 14:36
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Azerbaijan U-20 step up preparations for 2027 World Cup - PHOTO

Young national side continue training camp in Gabala under Rui Jorge

Azerbaijan U-20 national football team are continuing their preparations in Gabala as part of a long-term plan ahead of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which Azerbaijan will co-host alongside Uzbekistan, İdman.Biz reports.

The training camp is focused on building cohesion within the squad and raising the overall level of performance, with the aim of ensuring the team is competitive on home soil. The tournament will mark a significant milestone for Azerbaijani football, offering the country an opportunity to showcase its development at youth level on the global stage.

The side is currently led by Portuguese head coach Rui Jorge, who has been tasked with guiding the next generation of players and implementing a structured approach to their development. His experience in youth football is expected to play a key role in shaping the squad ahead of the tournament.

Hosting the competition is seen as a major boost for football infrastructure and talent development in Azerbaijan, with the federation aiming to leave a lasting legacy beyond the tournament itself. Regular training camps and international fixtures are expected to form part of the build-up over the coming months and years.

Idman.Biz
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