11 June 2026
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Sabah midfielder Aliyev undergoes successful surgery in Madrid

Azerbaijan football
News
11 June 2026 16:27
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Sabah midfielder Aliyev undergoes successful surgery in Madrid

Azerbaijani footballer operated on after suffering a complete hamstring tendon rupture

Sabah player Khayal Aliyev has undergone surgery, İdman.biz reports.

According to a statement released by Sabah Football Club, the midfielder required a surgical procedure after suffering a complete rupture of the common hamstring tendon.

The operation was carried out at a clinic in Madrid and was completed successfully.

The club has not yet announced a timetable for the player's recovery, but Aliyev is expected to begin the rehabilitation process in the coming weeks under medical supervision.

The injury is a significant setback for the footballer, who has been an important member of Sabah's squad. Hamstring tendon ruptures are among the more serious muscle injuries in football and often require a lengthy recovery period before a player can return to full training and competitive action.

Sabah will continue preparations for the new season while monitoring Aliyev's rehabilitation progress.

Idman.Biz
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