Qarabag extend contract of Brazilian midfielder Bicalho

The 24-year-old will remain with the Azerbaijani champions until the summer of 2029

Qarabag have extended the contract of midfielder Pedro Bicalho, İdman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani club announced that a new three-year agreement has been signed with the Brazilian player. Under the terms of the deal, Bicalho will remain with the "Horsemen" until the summer of 2029.

The 24-year-old joined Qarabag in 2025 and has since become a regular member of the squad. During his time with the club, he has made 51 appearances in all competitions and scored one goal.

The contract extension reflects Qarabag's confidence in the midfielder as the club continues its efforts to maintain domestic success and strengthen its position in European competitions. The reigning Azerbaijani champions have consistently been among the country's most successful teams, regularly featuring in UEFA club tournaments.

Bicalho is expected to play an important role in the club's plans for the coming seasons as Qarabag prepares for new challenges both at home and on the continental stage.