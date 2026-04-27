Former Manchester United midfielder Mulryne becomes Catholic priest - VIDEO

Former Manchester United midfielder Philip Mulryne has taken an unexpected path after ending his professional football career, becoming a Catholic priest, İdman.Biz reports.

The ex-Northern Ireland international was once among the well-paid players of his era, earning up to €500,000 per season during his playing days. Mulryne featured for Manchester United early in his career and later played for several clubs across England’s Football League.

Following his retirement, he chose to pursue religious studies, eventually dedicating himself fully to life within the Catholic Church. His transition from professional sport to priesthood has drawn significant interest within the football community, highlighting a rare and striking change of direction after a career at the elite level.

Mulryne, who also represented Northern Ireland internationally, is among a small number of former players to move into religious life, reflecting a personal decision shaped by faith rather than the more common routes into coaching, punditry or business.

His story continues to resonate as an example of life beyond football and the diverse paths taken by players after retirement.