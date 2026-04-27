Yankovic faces lengthy ban after alleged incident involving referee in Qarabag cup tie

Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic is facing a significant suspension after an alleged incident involving referee Ravan Hamzazade following a domestic cup match against Sabah FK.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing local outlet teleqraf.az, the incident occurred in the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms after the final whistle of the Bizon Azerbaijan Cup semi-final second leg between Sabah and Qarabag FK. Jankovic is alleged to have confronted the match official, with disciplinary proceedings now set to follow.

The case will be reviewed by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, which is expected to issue a ruling imminently. The midfielder had already been shown a second yellow card after the final whistle for protesting the referee’s decision, an offence that typically carries a one-match ban and a financial penalty for the club.

However, the more serious charge relates to alleged threats and pressure directed at the referee both on the pitch and in the tunnel area. Under AFFA regulations, such misconduct can result in a suspension ranging from four to eight matches, with reports suggesting the maximum sanction is under consideration. Qarabag could also face additional fines as a result of the incident.

If the maximum punishment is applied, the total suspension could reach up to nine matches when combined with other disciplinary measures, potentially ruling Jankovic out of next season’s domestic cup fixtures. The Montenegro international remains under contract with Qarabag until the summer of 2027.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around player conduct and officiating tensions in Azerbaijani football, with governing bodies under pressure to enforce strict disciplinary standards.