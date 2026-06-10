10 June 2026
EN

Former Azerbaijan coach sees positives despite Malta defeat

Azerbaijan football
News
10 June 2026 14:50
34
Former Azerbaijan coach sees positives despite Malta defeat

Azerbaijan's national football team has concluded its training camp in Hungary with mixed results, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Malta before bouncing back with a 2-1 victory over San Marino.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the loss to Malta generated significant discussion among fans and experts, many of whom had expected a more positive result from Aykhan Abbasov's side.

The defeat also revived memories of a similar setback in 2002, when Azerbaijan, coached by Vagif Sadigov, lost 1-0 away to Malta. Speaking to İdman.Biz, the experienced coach shared his thoughts on the current national team's performances.

"If we look at the statistics of matches against Malta, we can say that Azerbaijan has often struggled away from home against this opponent," Sadigov said. "However, every defeat has its own reasons. Comparing it with the match during my tenure, we also conceded from simple mistakes. Even then, we controlled the game, but Malta punished us on a quick counterattack."

The former coach expressed confidence that the current coaching staff is aware of the team's shortcomings and will work to address them before the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

At the same time, Sadigov stressed that focusing solely on results would be unfair and pointed to several encouraging signs in the team's performances.

"Abbasov's team tried to play with high pressing, and I think that should be viewed as part of the preparation process for the Nations League," he said. "As for San Marino, that team has improved in recent years, but we controlled the match. Problems from set pieces and the early goal created difficulties. Nevertheless, I believe we have both the ability and the desire to eliminate these shortcomings. The players look motivated and are trying to carry out the coach's instructions."

Azerbaijan will now shift its focus to the Nations League, where the coaching staff hopes to build on the lessons learned during the Hungarian training camp and further develop the team's playing style under Abbasov.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sumgayit deny agreement with Imishli coach Jorge Casquilha
8 June 14:39
Azerbaijan football

Sumgayit deny agreement with Imishli coach Jorge Casquilha

Club dismisses reports linking Portuguese manager with vacant head coach position

Sabah sign South African defender Aiden McCarthy
5 June 17:42
Azerbaijan football

Sabah sign South African defender Aiden McCarthy

Baku club strengthen squad ahead of the new season

Sabah reveal pre-season training camp plans
5 June 15:36
Azerbaijan football

Sabah reveal pre-season training camp plans

Azerbaijani club to prepare for new campaign in Austria under Valdas Dambrauskas

Why UEFA could keep Turan Tovuz out of European competitions until 2029
3 June 17:39
Azerbaijan football

Why UEFA could keep Turan Tovuz out of European competitions until 2029

The 2019 match-fixing case may continue to fall within UEFA’s 10-year monitoring period for several more seasons

UEFA make final decision on Turan Tovuz participation in Conference League
3 June 14:42
Azerbaijan football

UEFA make final decision on Turan Tovuz participation in Conference League

Azerbaijani club banned from competing in the 2026/2027 UEFA Conference League

Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41
3 June 13:41
Azerbaijan football

Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41

Ex-Georgia international reportedly suffered a heart attack

Most read

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule
8 June 16:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The upcoming tournament will be the largest and most technologically advanced World Cup in football history

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City