Sabah sign South African defender Aiden McCarthy

Sabah FC have bolstered their squad for the upcoming season by securing the signing of South African defender Aiden McCarthy, İdman.Biz reports.

According to apasport.az, the Baku-based club reached a full agreement with the player and will pay a transfer fee of €250,000 (approximately AZN 485,000) to complete the move.

McCarthy has already arrived in Baku and is expected to finalise the transfer by signing his contract with the Azerbaijani side.

The defender is also a member of South Africa's Under-23 national team and is regarded as one of the country's promising young talents.

Last season, McCarthy played for Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa's most successful and popular clubs. He made 23 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal.

Sabah continue to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the new campaign under head coach Valdas Dambrauskas. The club is aiming to build on recent progress and challenge for major honours in Azerbaijani football while also preparing for European competition.