8 June 2026
EN

Sumgayit deny agreement with Imishli coach Jorge Casquilha

Azerbaijan football
News
8 June 2026 14:39
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Sumgayit deny agreement with Imishli coach Jorge Casquilha

Sumgayit have denied media reports claiming that Portuguese coach Jorge Casquilha has already agreed to become the club's new head coach.

Recent reports suggested that Casquilha, who currently manages Imishli, was set to leave the newly promoted side and take charge of another Azerbaijani club. Several outlets claimed that an agreement with Sumgayit had already been reached.

However, speaking to İdman.Biz, Sumgayit press secretary Zaur Khudiyev rejected the speculation and insisted that no appointment has been made.

"The names of Jorge Casquilha and several other coaches have been mentioned in connection with the head coach position at Sumgayit. I would like to clarify that our club has not reached an agreement with any head coach at this stage. I would recommend relying on official statements from Sumgayit Football Club regarding such matters. If there is any news, we will provide official information," Khudiyev said.

The coaching vacancy arose after Sumgayit parted ways with Serbian manager Sasha Ilic last month. The club decided not to extend the 47-year-old's contract after it expired at the end of the season. Ilic had been in charge since July 2025.

Sumgayit finished seventh in the Azerbaijan Premier League this season with 41 points and are currently continuing their search for a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Meanwhile, Casquilha has earned praise for his work at Imishli, helping the club establish itself as one of the ambitious projects in Azerbaijani football.

Idman.Biz
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