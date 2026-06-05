Sabah reveal pre-season training camp plans

Sabah FC have announced their plans for the upcoming summer training camp as preparations begin for the 2026/27 season, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the club, the team led by head coach Valdas Dambrauskas will start pre-season training on 17 June before travelling to Austria for the main stage of their preparations.

The camp will take place in the Tyrol region and run until 3 July, providing the squad with an opportunity to build fitness and work on tactical preparations ahead of the new season.

As part of the training programme, Sabah are expected to play three friendly matches, although details regarding their opponents have not yet been revealed.

The Baku-based club will be aiming to build on recent progress under Dambrauskas and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming domestic and European campaigns. Austrian training camps have become a popular choice for clubs across the region due to the high-quality facilities and the opportunity to face strong opposition in pre-season friendlies.