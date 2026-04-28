28 April 2026
EN

Ajax prospect Mika Godts attracting interest from Europe’s elite

World football
News
28 April 2026 11:46
75
Ajax prospect Mika Godts attracting interest from Europe’s elite

Ajax midfielder Mika Godts has emerged as a transfer target for several of Europe’s leading clubs following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Netherlands.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, scouts from Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all in attendance during Ajax’s 2-0 victory over NAC Breda in the Eredivisie. The 20-year-old Belgian once again caught the eye, scoring with a brilliant solo effort to underline his growing reputation.

Godts, who joined the Amsterdam club in January 2024, has quickly developed into one of the most exciting young talents in European football. His current contract runs until June 2029, placing Ajax in a strong negotiating position ahead of a potential summer transfer window battle for his signature.

The midfielder has delivered outstanding numbers this season, registering 16 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. His rapid progress was also recognised at international level, as he made his senior debut for Belgium in March 2026.

With a reported market value of around €25 million, interest in Godts is expected to intensify, particularly as top clubs continue to prioritise young, high-upside attacking players capable of making an immediate impact.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Rummenigge highlights Harry Kane’s evolving role at Bayern Munich
16:11
World football

Rummenigge highlights Harry Kane’s evolving role at Bayern Munich

England captain increasingly influential as playmaker despite prolific scoring record
PSG v Bayern: battle for Champions League final begins in Paris
13:47
World football

PSG v Bayern: battle for Champions League final begins in Paris

The clash in Paris has already been labelled an early Champions League final
FIFA considering increase in World Cup prize money amid record revenue forecasts
12:29
World football

FIFA considering increase in World Cup prize money amid record revenue forecasts

Governing body expected to review payouts as tournament expands and commercial income rises
UEFA referee under investigation over alleged misconduct involving minor in UK
10:29
World football

UEFA referee under investigation over alleged misconduct involving minor in UK

Official released on bail as UEFA and FIFA suspend appointments pending outcome of inquiry
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest
Gerrard linked with Burnley job as club plan rebuild after relegation
27 April 17:57
World football

Gerrard linked with Burnley job as club plan rebuild after relegation

Former Liverpool captain among candidates to lead Championship push for Premier League return

Most read

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns
27 April 13:14
Football

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder’s off-field incident adds to uncertainty over recovery and return to action
Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers
27 April 11:12
World football

Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Brazil forward’s absence raises fresh questions amid ongoing scrutiny of his fitness and future
Fenerbahce fan destroys TV after heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray - VIDEO
27 April 14:33
Football

Fenerbahce fan destroys TV after heavy derby defeat to Galatasaray - VIDEO

Viral footage captures supporter’s reaction as title race setback deepens frustration
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest