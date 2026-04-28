Ajax prospect Mika Godts attracting interest from Europe’s elite

Ajax midfielder Mika Godts has emerged as a transfer target for several of Europe’s leading clubs following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Netherlands.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, scouts from Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all in attendance during Ajax’s 2-0 victory over NAC Breda in the Eredivisie. The 20-year-old Belgian once again caught the eye, scoring with a brilliant solo effort to underline his growing reputation.

Godts, who joined the Amsterdam club in January 2024, has quickly developed into one of the most exciting young talents in European football. His current contract runs until June 2029, placing Ajax in a strong negotiating position ahead of a potential summer transfer window battle for his signature.

The midfielder has delivered outstanding numbers this season, registering 16 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. His rapid progress was also recognised at international level, as he made his senior debut for Belgium in March 2026.

With a reported market value of around €25 million, interest in Godts is expected to intensify, particularly as top clubs continue to prioritise young, high-upside attacking players capable of making an immediate impact.