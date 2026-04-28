UEFA referee under investigation over alleged misconduct involving minor in UK

A UEFA referee is under investigation in the United Kingdom over allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a minor, according to reports in The Sun.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the unnamed official had travelled to the UK to officiate a match when the alleged incident occurred at a hotel. It is claimed the referee attempted to approach an underage boy and lure him to his room.

Police detained the referee before releasing him on bail while inquiries continue. Should formal charges be brought, the official could face extradition from the United Kingdom.

UEFA has confirmed it is monitoring the situation and that the referee will not be appointed to matches until further notice. FIFA has also stated that the individual will not be involved in competitions under its jurisdiction for the duration of the investigation.

The case has raised fresh concerns around safeguarding standards in football, with governing bodies under increasing pressure to ensure strict oversight of officials and personnel during international assignments.