Gerrard linked with Burnley job as club plan rebuild after relegation

Former Liverpool FC captain Steven Gerrard could be set for a return to management, with reports linking him to the head coach role at Burnley FC.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Englishman is being considered by Burnley’s hierarchy as the club prepare for life in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League. With four matches remaining, Burnley sit near the bottom of the table on 20 points and have already lost their chances of survival.

The club are expected to begin a rebuilding process this summer, with the priority being a swift return to the top flight. Gerrard is seen as a potential candidate capable of leading that transition, given his experience in both English and international football.

The former midfielder is currently without a club, having left Al-Ettifaq in January last year. He previously enjoyed success with Rangers FC, guiding them to the Scottish Premiership title, and also managed Aston Villa FC in the Premier League.

Gerrard’s potential appointment would mark another high-profile step in his managerial career, as Burnley look to stabilise after relegation and mount a competitive promotion challenge next season.