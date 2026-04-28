28 April 2026
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FIFA considering increase in World Cup prize money amid record revenue forecasts

World football
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28 April 2026 12:29
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FIFA considering increase in World Cup prize money amid record revenue forecasts

FIFA is planning to increase prize money for national teams competing at the World Cup, according to a report by The New York Times.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the organisation is already exploring the possibility of raising financial rewards in the near future. Under the current structure, each of the 48 teams that qualify for the finals is guaranteed at least $10.5 million, while the tournament winner receives $50 million.

The potential revision comes as FIFA anticipates record-breaking revenues from upcoming World Cups, particularly following the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams. The format, which is set to debut in the next edition, is expected to significantly boost global viewership, sponsorship deals and broadcasting income.

According to projections cited in the report, total revenues from the tournament could exceed $11 billion, prompting FIFA to reconsider how funds are distributed among participating nations.

An increase in prize money would mark another step in FIFA’s efforts to enhance the financial appeal of international football, while also responding to growing demands from federations for a larger share of the sport’s expanding commercial success.

Idman.Biz
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