PSG v Bayern: battle for Champions League final begins in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will meet today in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris and kick off at 23:00 Baku time. The return leg is scheduled for 6 May in Munich.

This tie already looks like a final before the final. PSG are the defending Champions League holders, while Bayern arrive as one of Europe’s most consistent sides: the Munich club have already won the Bundesliga, reached the German Cup final and eliminated Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, beating the Spanish side 6-4 on aggregate.

The teams have already faced each other in this season’s Champions League campaign. In November, Bayern won 2-1 in Paris. Luis Diaz scored twice before the break but was later sent off for a foul on Achraf Hakimi. PSG reduced the deficit through Joao Neves after half-time, but Bayern held on for the win.

Historically, Bayern also hold the edge. The sides have met 16 times in official matches, with no draws recorded: nine wins for Bayern and seven for PSG.

PSG head into the semi-finals on the back of a strong run. Luis Enrique’s side overcame Monaco in the play-offs, then thrashed Chelsea in the last 16 and defeated Liverpool twice in the quarter-finals. In Ligue 1, the Parisians have also maintained consistent form and remain among the leaders.

Bayern have been equally convincing. Vincent Kompany’s team have won their last nine matches in all competitions and are unbeaten since January. Their most recent outing before travelling to Paris was dramatic: Bayern trailed Mainz 0-3 but came back to win 4-3.

One of the key battles in the match will be control of tempo. Both teams are prolific in attack and boast powerful forward lines. PSG rely on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, while Bayern’s main threats include Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise. Kane is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career and continues to deliver in decisive moments.

In terms of squad availability, PSG appear slightly better placed. The Parisians have minimal absentees, with key players expected to be available. Bayern, meanwhile, have several missing players and an additional complication – the suspension of head coach Vincent Kompany. The Belgian will not be on the touchline due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the Champions League, having received his third booking in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid for dissent. His assistant, Aaron Danks, is expected to lead the team from the sideline.

PSG are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Matvey Safonov in goal. The defence could feature Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes. In midfield, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves are expected, while the attack should include Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 system. Manuel Neuer should start in goal, with Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Konrad Laimer in defence. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich are likely to operate in midfield, with Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz supporting Harry Kane.

Ahead of the match, Luis Enrique emphasised courage and intensity, stating that PSG will play to win without abandoning their style, even in such a high-profile encounter.

Kompany, for his part, stressed that Bayern respect their opponents but possess enough quality to impose their own game. He noted that the outcome would be decided by details, speed of decision-making and efficiency in key moments.

For PSG, the first leg represents not only a chance to gain an advantage before the trip to Munich, but also an opportunity to show greater maturity after past painful encounters with Bayern. For the German side, it is a test of control without Kompany on the touchline and a chance to strike in Paris once again, where they have previously enjoyed success.

Ultimately, the decisive factors will lie in the details: who controls the flanks, whether PSG can contain Kane between the lines, if Bayern can cope with the pace of Dembele and Kvaratskhelia, and whose bench proves more effective after the break. These moments may determine who heads into the second leg with a real advantage and who is left reflecting on a missed opportunity.