29 April 2026
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PSG and Bayern set new Champions League semi-final scoring record

World football
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29 April 2026 09:58
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PSG and Bayern set new Champions League semi-final scoring record

The first-leg Champions League semi-final between "PSG" and "Bayern" has gone down in history for its extraordinary goal tally.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match in Paris ended in a 5-4 victory for the hosts, with the two sides combining for nine goals — a new record at the semi-final stage of the competition. Previously, no match at this level had produced more than seven goals.

The game itself was played at a relentless pace and full of twists. The visitors struck first through a Harry Kane penalty, but "PSG" quickly responded with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and João Neves. Before the break, the teams exchanged further strikes, with Michael Olise levelling the score and Ousmane Dembélé restoring the lead for the Parisians from the spot.

In the second half, the hosts appeared to take control, extending their advantage to 5-2 as both Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé completed braces. However, "Bayern" refused to give in, with Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz reducing the deficit to just one goal and reigniting the contest.

Despite the win, "PSG" head into the return leg in Munich without a comfortable cushion, leaving the race for a place in the final finely balanced.

Idman.Biz
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