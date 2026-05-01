Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool as contract talks stall

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones could leave Anfield this summer after talks over a new contract stalled several months ago, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is currently no agreement between Jones, his representatives and Liverpool over an extension, with the situation now on standby. The 25-year-old is under contract until the summer of 2027, which could make the coming transfer window significant for both the player and the club.

Inter Milan have been interested in Jones since January and remain open to talks, although any move is expected to depend on Liverpool’s valuation of the midfielder. Clubs in the Premier League are also keeping an eye on developments.

Jones is a Liverpool academy graduate and has spent his entire senior career at his boyhood club. He has been used in different roles this season, but competition for places in midfield has increased, making his long-term position in the squad less certain.

This season, Jones has made 30 appearances and provided two assists. His current deal runs until 30 June 2027, while his market value is estimated at around €40 million.

Jones was previously seen as part of Liverpool’s long-term midfield core, but the lack of progress over a new contract has opened the door to possible interest from abroad and within England.