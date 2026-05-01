Gianni Infantino plans to stay on as FIFA president until 2031

FIFA president Gianni Infantino plans to remain in office until 2031.

According to İdman.Biz, Infantino has confirmed his intention to seek re-election at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, in 2027. If successful, he would continue to lead world football’s governing body for another four-year term.

Infantino has been FIFA president since 2016, when he succeeded Sepp Blatter following one of the most turbulent periods in the organisation’s history. Under FIFA’s statutes, a president may serve a maximum of three four-year terms.

However, in 2022 the FIFA Council decided that Infantino’s first period in office, from 2016 to 2019, would not count towards that limit. As a result, what would formally be his fourth term would be treated by FIFA as his third.

That would allow Infantino to remain at the top of the organisation for up to 15 years. He was re-elected in 2023 as the only candidate in the presidential race.

Infantino’s tenure has coincided with major changes in world football, including the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, the introduction of new FIFA competitions and continued debate over the organisation’s governance, commercial strategy and global influence.