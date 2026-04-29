Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal meet tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, with both sides aiming to take a decisive step towards a rare final appearance.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, kicking off at 23:00 Baku time.

For both clubs, the stakes are significant. Atletico have reached the Champions League final three times but have never lifted the trophy, while Arsenal’s only appearance in the final dates back to 2006. This tie offers a fresh opportunity to rewrite those narratives.

The teams have already met this season, with Arsenal securing a dominant 4-0 victory in London during the league phase. Overall, the sides have faced each other three times in European competitions, with one win each and one draw. Arsenal hold a 5-2 advantage on aggregate goals. Their previous knockout meeting came in the 2017-18 Europa League semi-finals, where Atletico progressed after a 1-1 draw away and a 1-0 win at home.

Atletico enter the tie as fourth in La Liga and effectively out of the domestic title race, making the Champions League their primary route to silverware. Diego Simeone’s side come into the match on the back of a 3-2 win over Athletic Club.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain firmly in the Premier League title race, leading the table and closely pursued by Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team edged Newcastle 1-0 in their most recent outing.

Notably, Arsenal are the only unbeaten side in this season’s Champions League and have conceded the fewest goals in the competition so far, while Atletico continue to rely on their attacking efficiency and ability to disrupt opponents.

In terms of team news, Atletico will be without Pablo Barrios and Jose Maria Gimenez, while several other players remain doubts. However, their attacking line, led by Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez, is expected to start.

Arsenal are missing Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz, though Bukayo Saka has recovered and could feature from the outset.

Probable line-ups:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Alex Baena; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Incapie; Rice, Odegaard, Zubimendi; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Ahead of the match, Simeone stressed that the occasion represents responsibility rather than pressure, underlining the importance of imposing Atletico’s tempo. Arteta described the semi-final as a major opportunity and insisted his side will travel to Madrid with the intention of winning.

Much of the intrigue lies not only in the result, but in which team dictates the rhythm of the tie. Arsenal arrive with confidence and a well-drilled system that has rarely faltered this season. Atletico, by contrast, thrive on disrupting opponents, drawing them into a physical and tactical battle and punishing even minor mistakes. Whoever imposes their game plan in Madrid could shape the entire course of this semi-final.