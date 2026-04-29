PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave club at end of season

Lucas Chevalier could leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after losing his place in the starting line-up.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has recently fallen behind Matvey Safonov in the pecking order and is now considered the second-choice option. The situation is said to have caused frustration for the Frenchman, who had hoped to establish himself as the club’s first-choice keeper.

Chevalier joined the Paris side last summer and has made 17 appearances this season, conceding 13 goals. Despite those solid numbers, competition within the squad has limited his opportunities in recent months.

Although his contract with PSG runs until June 2030, reports suggest the player is dissatisfied with his current role and is considering a move away in search of regular first-team football.

The situation adds to ongoing squad dynamics at PSG, where competition for places remains intense across all positions as the club continues to balance domestic ambitions with its pursuit of European success.