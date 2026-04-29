29 April 2026
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Romelu Lukaku keen on AC Milan move but deal remains uncertain

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29 April 2026 13:46
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Romelu Lukaku keen on AC Milan move but deal remains uncertain

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly interested in continuing his career at AC Milan, although no concrete negotiations have yet taken place.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing journalist Matteo Moretto, the 32-year-old forward is currently considering options that would see him return to the city of Milan. However, interest from the “rossoneri” remains tentative at this stage.

It is understood that Milan’s management are not actively working on a transfer for Lukaku, suggesting there have been no formal talks between the parties. Despite this, the player is said to be open to a move, driven largely by his desire to return to a city where he previously enjoyed major success with Inter Milan.

Lukaku’s spell at Inter was one of the most productive periods of his career, including a Serie A title-winning campaign, and his familiarity with the environment is believed to be a key factor in his thinking.

Nevertheless, the likelihood of the striker remaining in Serie A is currently viewed as low, with a move away from Italy appearing the more realistic scenario as the summer transfer window approaches.

Idman.Biz
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