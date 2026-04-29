29 April 2026
EN

Harry Kane praises intensity after nine-goal PSG thriller but rues missed chances

Football
News
29 April 2026 11:12
40
Harry Kane praises intensity after nine-goal PSG thriller but rues missed chances

Harry Kane has hailed the quality and intensity of Bayern’s dramatic 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final, while admitting his side must be more clinical in front of goal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the England captain described the match as a clash between two elite teams, highlighting the speed, physical duels and attacking transitions that defined the contest in Paris.

“We saw two top-level sides out there today. The pace, the intensity and the one-on-one battles were of the highest level. Both teams competed equally,” Kane said after the game.

The FC Bayern Munich striker also felt his team had opportunities to settle the match earlier, despite mounting an impressive comeback from 5-2 down.

“There were moments when we could have finished the game sooner. But to come back from 5-2 away and make it 5-4 - we are proud of that. It was a very difficult situation, but we kept fighting and got ourselves back into it,” he added.

Kane stressed that Bayern must show greater composure in the final third, particularly in key moments.

“As the match went on, we felt we were improving and the opposition started to tire. We just need to maintain that intensity and be calmer with the final pass and finishing. Next week, we will need even more.”

Despite the defeat, Bayern remain firmly in contention ahead of the return leg in Munich, with the tie finely poised after one of the highest-scoring semi-finals in Champions League history.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aston Villa ready to sign Marcus Rashford on permanent deal this summer
17:58
World football

Aston Villa ready to sign Marcus Rashford on permanent deal this summer

Unai Emery keen on forward as Barcelona struggle to trigger purchase option
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?
16:31
World football

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Can Simeone halt Europe’s last unbeaten side?

Spanish hosts face Premier League leaders in Champions League semi-final first leg
PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave club at end of season
15:47
Football

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could leave club at end of season

French shot-stopper unhappy after losing starting role to Matvey Safonov
FIFA set to introduce strict new disciplinary rules at 2026 World Cup
14:33
Football

FIFA set to introduce strict new disciplinary rules at 2026 World Cup

Players risk red cards for covering mouths during disputes and leaving pitch in protest
Romelu Lukaku keen on AC Milan move but deal remains uncertain
13:46
Football

Romelu Lukaku keen on AC Milan move but deal remains uncertain

Belgian striker exploring return to Milan as Serie A future hangs in the balance
Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target
11:47
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo outlines ambitious plan for Almeria with Casemiro target

Portuguese star backs experienced midfield signing if club secures La Liga promotion

Most read

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns
27 April 13:14
Football

Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder’s off-field incident adds to uncertainty over recovery and return to action
Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback
28 April 15:07
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

Barcelona winger ruled out for rest of season as club urges caution over Spain duty
Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers
27 April 11:12
World football

Neymar misses Santos training without explanation as club seek answers

Brazil forward’s absence raises fresh questions amid ongoing scrutiny of his fitness and future
Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father
28 April 09:23
World football

Kvaratskhelia focused on PSG amid transfer talk, says father

Georgia international remains committed despite reported Premier League interest