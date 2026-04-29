Harry Kane praises intensity after nine-goal PSG thriller but rues missed chances

Harry Kane has hailed the quality and intensity of Bayern’s dramatic 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final, while admitting his side must be more clinical in front of goal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the England captain described the match as a clash between two elite teams, highlighting the speed, physical duels and attacking transitions that defined the contest in Paris.

“We saw two top-level sides out there today. The pace, the intensity and the one-on-one battles were of the highest level. Both teams competed equally,” Kane said after the game.

The FC Bayern Munich striker also felt his team had opportunities to settle the match earlier, despite mounting an impressive comeback from 5-2 down.

“There were moments when we could have finished the game sooner. But to come back from 5-2 away and make it 5-4 - we are proud of that. It was a very difficult situation, but we kept fighting and got ourselves back into it,” he added.

Kane stressed that Bayern must show greater composure in the final third, particularly in key moments.

“As the match went on, we felt we were improving and the opposition started to tire. We just need to maintain that intensity and be calmer with the final pass and finishing. Next week, we will need even more.”

Despite the defeat, Bayern remain firmly in contention ahead of the return leg in Munich, with the tie finely poised after one of the highest-scoring semi-finals in Champions League history.