28 April 2026
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Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat

Azerbaijan football
News
28 April 2026 13:13
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Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat

Neftchi recorded their highest home attendance in 15 years during a 29th-round Azerbaijan Premier League match against Qarabag, but the occasion ended in a heavy defeat.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Professional Football League, the fixture drew 9,500 spectators, marking the club’s best attendance figure in the domestic championship since the 2010/2011 season. The last time a larger crowd attended a Neftchi league match was on 13 February 2011, when 10,000 fans watched a goalless draw against Khazar Lankaran at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The turnout highlighted renewed interest among supporters, with Neftchi aiming to build momentum both on and off the pitch amid a competitive league campaign.

However, despite the record backing from the stands, the match itself proved disappointing for the hosts. Neftchi were convincingly beaten 5-1 by Qarabag at the Palms Sports Arena, underlining the gap between the sides as the title contenders continued their strong run of form.

Idman.Biz
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