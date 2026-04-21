21 April 2026
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Neftchi hit with heavy fine after Zira clash controversy

Azerbaijan football
News
21 April 2026 13:13
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Neftchi hit with heavy fine after Zira clash controversy

Azerbaijan Premier League side Neftchi PFK have been handed a significant fine following a series of incidents in their recent match against Zira FK.

According to Idman.Biz, the decision was taken by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee after reviewing events from the 28th round fixture.

The club were fined a total of 26,200 manats, with multiple factors contributing to the sanction. Five Neftchi players received yellow cards during the match, while head coach Yuri Vernydub was sent off late in the game for protesting a refereeing decision and has been handed a one-match ban. His assistant also received a suspension for a similar offence.

Further punishment was issued after defender Breno Almeida was shown a red card, while fan behaviour also played a major role in the disciplinary outcome. Supporters were reported to have directed repeated insults at match officials and thrown objects, leading to additional fines for the club.

Zira were also penalised following the match, including sanctions related to staff misconduct and damage caused to a referee’s vehicle after the final whistle. The case once again highlights ongoing concerns around discipline and officiating tensions in the domestic league as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Idman.Biz
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