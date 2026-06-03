3 June 2026
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Zira comment on potential Conference League place after Turan Tovuz UEFA ban

Azerbaijan football
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3 June 2026 13:13
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Zira comment on potential Conference League place after Turan Tovuz UEFA ban

Azerbaijani club Zira have responded to growing speculation over a possible place in the UEFA Conference League following Turan Tovuz’s exclusion from European competitions.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, Zira press secretary Elmar Abdullazade said the club had not received any official notification from either AFFA or UEFA regarding a potential promotion into the tournament.

“At the moment, all of Zira’s plans are focused on preparations for the new Azerbaijan Premier League season,” Abdullazade said to İdman.Biz.

“We have not received any official communication. Honestly, we have never experienced a situation where a club participates in European competitions instead of another team. I believe we will receive official notification from AFFA or UEFA first, and only then will it be possible to discuss the matter in more detail.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Turan Tovuz officially confirmed reports that the club had been banned from participating in UEFA competitions during the 2026/27 season following a decision by UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The ruling immediately sparked discussions in Azerbaijani football circles about which club could replace Turan Tovuz in the UEFA Conference League.

Turan Tovuz had originally secured a European place after finishing third in the Azerbaijan Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign. However, if the exclusion is upheld, Zira — who finished fifth — are expected to inherit the vacant Conference League spot.

Meanwhile, Sabah, who won both the Azerbaijan Premier League title and the Azerbaijan Cup, will compete in the UEFA Champions League. Qarabag are set to play in the Europa League, while fourth-placed Neftchi have already secured qualification for the UEFA Conference League.

Shahriyar Samadov
Idman.Biz
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