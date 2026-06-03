UEFA make final decision on Turan Tovuz participation in Conference League

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has made a final decision regarding Azerbaijani football club Turan Tovuz.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the chairman of UEFA’s Appeals Body ruled that the club will not be allowed to participate in the 2026/2027 UEFA Conference League.

According to the published information, Turan Tovuz were found not to meet the admission criteria outlined in Article 4.01(g) of the tournament regulations. The reason cited was direct and/or indirect involvement in activities related to the organisation of a match-fixing case or attempts to influence the outcome of a match at national or international level.

As a result, the Azerbaijani club has officially lost the right to compete in European competitions next season.

Earlier, Turan Tovuz released a statement confirming that the club would appeal UEFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.