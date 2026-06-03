3 June 2026
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Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41

Azerbaijan football
News
3 June 2026 13:41
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Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali dies aged 41

Former Qarabag striker Jaba Dvali has died at the age of 41 after reportedly suffering a heart attack, İdman.Biz reports.

According to information published by CrystalSport and cited by İdman.Biz, the former Georgian footballer passed away suddenly, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the football community.

During his professional career, Dvali played for several clubs in Georgia, including Dinamo Tbilisi and Zestafoni, while also spending time in Azerbaijani football with Qarabag in 2014.

Although his spell with the Agdam-based club was brief, the striker still remains part of Qarabag’s European-era history. Dvali made five appearances for the Azerbaijani side during his time at the club.

He also represented the Georgia national team once during his career.

Qarabag have grown into one of the strongest clubs in the Caucasus region over the past decade, regularly competing in UEFA tournaments and becoming a dominant force in Azerbaijani football. Dvali was part of the squad during an important period in the club’s development on the international stage.

The news of his death has shocked many former teammates, supporters and members of the Georgian and Azerbaijani football communities.

Idman.Biz
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