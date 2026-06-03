Turan Tovuz to appeal UEFA ban at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Azerbaijani club Turan Tovuz have confirmed they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being barred from participating in UEFA competitions for the 2026/27 season.

In an official statement, the club said they had secured qualification for the UEFA Conference League after finishing third in the Azerbaijan Premier League while fully respecting “all sporting principles”.

However, UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee ruled against the club following an investigation into whether Turan Tovuz met the organisation’s eligibility criteria. The decision was reportedly based on a ruling issued by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee on 13 December 2019.

During the 2019/20 season, seven players from the club’s First Division squad were handed football-related bans following disciplinary proceedings. UEFA subsequently decided to exclude Turan Tovuz from European competitions next season.

The club strongly disagreed with the verdict and announced that all legal measures would now be taken to overturn the decision and restore their place in the Conference League.

“Turan Tovuz will apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport from today in order to protect our right to participate in the UEFA Conference League, which we earned on the pitch,” the statement read.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, the club also confirmed there would be no changes to their preparations for next season. Players are expected to regroup later this month before travelling to Turkey for a pre-season training camp.

The case could become one of the most closely watched football disputes in Azerbaijan in recent years, with Turan Tovuz aiming to make their return to European competition under UEFA’s banner.