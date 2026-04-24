24 April 2026
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Construction begins on Imarat Stadium in Agdam as Azerbaijan rebuilds sporting infrastructure

Azerbaijan football
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24 April 2026 13:57
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Construction begins on Imarat Stadium in Agdam as Azerbaijan rebuilds sporting infrastructure

Construction of the new Imarat Stadium has officially begun in Agdam, marking another step in the restoration of sporting infrastructure in the territories liberated by Azerbaijan, Idman.Biz reports.

According to officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, groundwork is currently under way, with excavation in the foundation area already in progress. At the same time, the installation of reinforced concrete structures has started, signalling the transition of the project into an active construction phase.

The stadium is being designed to meet UEFA Category 4 standards, allowing it to host high-level international matches upon completion. With a planned capacity of 11,700 seats and a natural grass pitch, the venue is expected to become one of the leading football facilities in the region.

The development will extend beyond the main arena. Plans also include the construction of an adjacent training pitch, while the surrounding area will be transformed into a public park space for local residents, reflecting a broader vision of urban regeneration.

Completion of the Imarat Stadium is scheduled for 2028, forming part of Azerbaijan’s wider efforts to revitalise Agdam and re-establish it as a centre for sport and community life following years of destruction.

Idman.Biz
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