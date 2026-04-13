13 April 2026
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Qarabag goalkeeper Kochalski visits village team and inspires young players in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
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13 April 2026 17:56
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Qarabag goalkeeper Kochalski visits village team and inspires young players in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Qarabag’s Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski paid a visit to the village of Kursangi in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district, continuing the club’s outreach efforts beyond the capital.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the experienced shot-stopper met with young footballers from the local “Kursangi” team, spending time with them in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

During the visit, Kochalski spoke with the children, shared insights from his professional career and offered advice on developing as footballers. The interaction was aimed at motivating young players and giving them direct access to a top-level athlete.

Such initiatives are considered important for the development of football in the regions, helping to increase children’s interest in sports and encouraging the next generation of players across the country.

Idman.Biz
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