26 May 2026
EN

Qarabag target Red Star Belgrade forward Xavi Babicka amid busy summer rebuild

Azerbaijan football
News
26 May 2026 15:16
26
Qarabag target Red Star Belgrade forward Xavi Babicka amid busy summer rebuild

Qarabag FK are continuing their active summer transfer campaign, with reports linking the club to Xavi Babicka of Red Star Belgrade.

According to reports in the Cypriot media cited by İdman.Biz, the 25-year-old forward has emerged as a transfer target for the Azerbaijani champions ahead of the new season.

Babicka is expected to leave Red Star at the end of the campaign, with the Serbian club reportedly unwilling to keep the Gabon international in their long-term plans. The attacker spent the season on loan at Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey and is not expected to return to Belgrade despite being under contract until the summer of 2028.

The report claims Red Star would be open to selling the player for a reasonable fee, although Qarabag are not alone in the race. Omonia Nicosia and AEK Athens FC are also said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Qarabag have already been one of the most active clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League transfer market this summer as they prepare for another European campaign under long-serving head coach Gurban Gurbanov.

The club recently completed the signings of Jali Mouaddib from Omonia and Zakaria Sawo from Djurgardens IF as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the UEFA qualifiers.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos
14:33
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi youngster Murad Mammadov completes move to Cypriot side Pafos - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan U21 international joins a club that impressed on its Champions League debut last season
Qarabag lead Azerbaijan Premier League attendance rankings for 2025/26 season
13:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag lead Azerbaijan Premier League attendance rankings for 2025/26 season

Agdam club attracted the biggest crowds of the campaign, while Qarabag v Sabah produced the highest attendance of the year
Sumgayit part ways with fiery head coach Sasha Ilic after end of contract
11:12
Azerbaijan football

Sumgayit part ways with fiery head coach Sasha Ilic after end of contract

The Serbian manager became one of the most emotional and controversial figures in the Azerbaijan Premier League during the 2025/26 season
Azerbaijan Professional Football League joins World Leagues Association
25 May 14:27
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan Professional Football League joins World Leagues Association - VIDEO

PFL becomes one of the few leagues from the former Soviet region to enter global organisation alongside Europe’s top competitions

Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov
23 May 13:53
Azerbaijan football

Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov

Sporting director Onder Ozen says reports linking the Azerbaijani coach with the Istanbul giants are not true
Aykhan Abbasov to focus solely on Azerbaijan national team
23 May 11:11
Azerbaijan football

Aykhan Abbasov to focus solely on Azerbaijan national team

The former Shamakhi coach says he has rejected club offers as he prepares for a difficult run of international fixtures

Most read

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification
25 May 12:29
World football

29 Champions League teams confirmed as Como complete fairytale qualification

Cesc Fabregas guides Serie A surprise package into Europe’s elite competition for the first time in club history

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala
25 May 15:07
World football

Gavi rates Kvaratskhelia above Vinicius, Saka and Musiala

Barcelona midfielder says only Ousmane Dembele is currently better than the PSG winger
Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks
25 May 10:20
World football

Salah demands €20m salary amid Fenerbahce transfer talks

Liverpool star reportedly prefers move to Turkey despite lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included
25 May 17:26
World football

Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Luis de la Fuente selects players from 12 different clubs as Spain prepare for tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico