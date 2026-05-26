Qarabag target Red Star Belgrade forward Xavi Babicka amid busy summer rebuild

Qarabag FK are continuing their active summer transfer campaign, with reports linking the club to Xavi Babicka of Red Star Belgrade.

According to reports in the Cypriot media cited by İdman.Biz, the 25-year-old forward has emerged as a transfer target for the Azerbaijani champions ahead of the new season.

Babicka is expected to leave Red Star at the end of the campaign, with the Serbian club reportedly unwilling to keep the Gabon international in their long-term plans. The attacker spent the season on loan at Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey and is not expected to return to Belgrade despite being under contract until the summer of 2028.

The report claims Red Star would be open to selling the player for a reasonable fee, although Qarabag are not alone in the race. Omonia Nicosia and AEK Athens FC are also said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Qarabag have already been one of the most active clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League transfer market this summer as they prepare for another European campaign under long-serving head coach Gurban Gurbanov.

The club recently completed the signings of Jali Mouaddib from Omonia and Zakaria Sawo from Djurgardens IF as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the UEFA qualifiers.